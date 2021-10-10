Legislators seek Lt. Governor’s intervention on local bodies poll

PUDUCHERRY

10 October 2021 00:00 IST

‘Decision to conduct poll without reservation unconstitutional’

A delegation of legislators belonging to several political parties on Saturday sought the intervention of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in postponing the local bodies poll.

The delegation, led by Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, called on the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas and requested her to prevail upon the State Election Commission to postpone the poll.

The delegation told the Lt. Governor that the decision to conduct the poll without reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes was unconstitutional. They also informed the Lt. Governor that the decision to hold the local bodies poll during the festival time was not practical.

“If the elections are held against the rules and during festival season, political parties will be compelled to boycott the polls,” they said. Earlier in the day, the Speaker had convened a meeting of all legislators to elicit their views on the issue.