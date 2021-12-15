Legislators attend orientation session

PUDUCHERRY

15 December 2021 10:44 IST

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and first time legislators belonging to All India N. R. Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress and Independents are attending an orientation programme for legislators in New Delhi.

A release from Mr. Selvam’s office said senior legislators, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, former Minister A.M.H. Nazeem (DMK) and two-time legislator and current Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga are among the 21 legislators attending the training.

The Parliamentary Research Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) is organising the three-day orientation programme for legislators belonging to Puducherry Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the programme on Tuesday. It is being held at the Parliament museum and library.

Mr. Selvam said they had a separate meeting with Mr. Birla to discuss about the proposed construction of a new legislative Assembly complex for the Union Territory.