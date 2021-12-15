Puducherry

Legislators attend orientation session

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and first time legislators belonging to All India N. R. Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress and Independents are attending an orientation programme for legislators in New Delhi.

A release from Mr. Selvam’s office said senior legislators, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, former Minister A.M.H. Nazeem (DMK) and two-time legislator and current Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga are among the 21 legislators attending the training.

The Parliamentary Research Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) is organising the three-day orientation programme for legislators belonging to Puducherry Assembly.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the programme on Tuesday. It is being held at the Parliament museum and library.

Mr. Selvam said they had a separate meeting with Mr. Birla to discuss about the proposed construction of a new legislative Assembly complex for the Union Territory.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2021 10:44:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/legislators-attend-orientation-session/article37958193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY