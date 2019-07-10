‘Legislation on medical seats’

Former legislator and AIADMK leader Om Sakthi Sekar has urged the government to bring a legislation in the coming budget session of the Assembly to make it mandatory for private medical colleges to provide 50 per cent of seats to Centac-sponsored students. In a statement, he said during the last year's budget session the CM had promised to bring in a legislation to make it binding on the part of private medical colleges to provide 50 per cent of seats under government quota. The legislation is necessary to protect the interest of local students, he said.