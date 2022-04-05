Legislation for ease of doing business getting ready in U.T.

April 05, 2022 20:58 IST

Bill makes it mandatory on the part of officials to offer clearance for proposals within 30 days

Setting up of industries in the Union Territory will soon become an easier task with the government deciding to introduce a legislation making it legally binding on the part of officials concerned to provide necessary clearance for valid proposals within 30 days of submitting an application to start a business venture. The legislation is part of the administration’s effort to make doing business easy in the Union Territory.

The Industries Department has submitted a draft of the Pondicherry Ease of Doing Business (Services Delivery) Bill, 2022 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval prior to placing it before the Legislative Assembly.

“We have sent the draft of the bill to the MHA for its nod. Once, the Ministry gives its approval, the bill will be introduced in the Assembly for its enactment. We hope to get the approval of the Centre very soon,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The bill makes it mandatory on the part of the officials to give clearance for proposals which adheres to rules within 30 days or the proposal would automatically be considered as deemed approved. In the case of certain services, the proposals could obtain sanction within 7 days of its submission, the official said.

The legislation would provide a clear timeline for giving clearance to red, orange and green category industries. The departments would be legally bound to raise queries within 7 days of receiving an application. An official cannot keep an application pending and raise queries according to his or her wish, the official added.

The bill provides scope for setting up a high-level committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to look into complaints against officials who unnecessarily reject genuine business proposals and impose penalty on them for creating such hurdles.

Once the bill becomes an Act, the Industries Department would be made the nodal agency to coordinate with around 17 other departments for giving industrial clearance.

“An integrated portal is being developed to submit applications online and pay prescribed fee for starting business. The applicant as well as the nodal agency could track the application once filed and monitor the progress. It will make the process to obtain clearance for starting industries easier,” the official said.

The department was in the process of integrating all services into the portal, the official said.

Though the department was following the ease of doing business practice for the last three to four years, there was no legal backing to fix responsibilities on officials for creating undue delay in giving clearances, the official said.