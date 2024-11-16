 />
Legal aid is not simply a public service but a fundamental pillar of democratic and judicial framework, says Madras HC judge

Justice S. S. Sundar of Madras High Court inaugurates offices of the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority in Puducherry and Karaikal regions

Updated - November 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Judge S. S. Sundar inaugurating the offices of the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday.

Madras High Court Judge S. S. Sundar inaugurating the offices of the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice S. S. Sundar, Judge, Madras High Court on Saturday inaugurated the offices of the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

At a function held at the District Court here, Mr. Justice Sundar dedicated the office of Secretary, Legal Services Authority in Puducherry and also virtually inaugurated the office for the Secretary in Karaikal.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Justice Sundar said the creation of the office of Secretary was not a mere administrative development. The establishment of the office was the symbol of commitment to the constitutional promise of providing justice to all, irrespective of one’s economic, social and educational standing, he said.

“Legal aid, in this context, is not simply a public service but a fundamental pillar of our democratic and judicial framework, which is a vital mechanism to ensure justice,” the judge added.

The aim of Legal Services, Mr. Justice Sundar said, was to ensure that no one was denied legal aid because of want of money. He also urged the Legal Services Authority to educate people on the services available and the rights of people. The District Legal Services Authority has to function as a bridge between the public and the legal system, the judge said.

District Judge and Member Secretary of Union Territory of Puducherry Legal Services Authority G. T. Ambika said the whole-time secretaries would oversee the day-to-day operations of the UTPLSA. 

“The opening of the office will ensure that legal assistance is provided promptly and transparently, enabling a wider section of people to avail access to justice,” she added.

Justice P. T. Asha and Justice C. Saravanan, Judges of Madras High Court, Sathiyamurthy, Secretary to Government and Chief Judge T. Chandrasekaran were present on the occasion.

