Left parties, VCK to protest against power tariff hike in Puducherry on September 2

As part of a series of agitations planned against the power tariff hike, cadres of the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and CPI(ML) will picket the office of the Electricity Department 

Updated - August 29, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI secretary A. Saleem addresses a press conference in Puducherry on Thursday, August 29, 2024

CPI secretary A. Saleem addresses a press conference in Puducherry on Thursday, August 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in Puducherry have decided to picket the office of the Electricity Department on September 2 to protest against the hike in power tariff in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday (August 29, 2024), CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said as part of a series of agitations planned against the power tariff hike, cadres of the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and CPI(ML) have decided to picket the office of the Electricity Department. 

“We want the government to prevail upon the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to withdraw the hike. We will picket the office on September 2 and if they don’t withdraw the hike, we have decided to call for a bandh after Vinayaka Chathurthi in Puducherry. After the bandh, we will be holding regular protests demanding the rollback of the tariff hike,” he said.

Mr. Saleem said the public was facing financial strain due to the frequent hike in power tariff in the UT. The Chief Minister and Minister for Power had announced a subsidy for consumers, but so far, the government has not implemented the scheme, he added. 

Puducherry / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure) / Communist Party of India -Marxist / Communist Party of India / Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

