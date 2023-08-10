HamberMenu
Left parties, VCK to organise protest demanding removal of Pondicherry University

August 10, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI, the CPI (M) and the VCK have decided to hold an agitation on Friday near Raj Nivas seeking removal of the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Gurmeet Singh.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CPI local unit secretary A.M. Saleem said Mr. Singh had no right to continue as the V-C after the direction given by the Madras High Court to the CBI to probe charges of misappropriation of funds against the university’s authorities. “The charges raised against the university are very serious. Hence, the V-C has no right to continue,” he added.

Mr. Saleem contended that the rebuttal given by the Registrar of the University amounted to contempt of Court and sought a probe by the CBI into the recent construction work and the solar project initiated at the university.

