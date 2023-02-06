ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties, VCK stage protest against power privatisation

February 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Left parties and the VCK staging a protest against power privatisation in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday staged a demonstration against the privatisation of the Electricity Department and installation of prepaid meters in the Union Territory.

Workers belonging to the parties took out a march from Anna Salai and later held a demonstration near the Electricity Department. They held placards carrying messages denouncing the move to privatise the department.

Party workers also criticised the NDA government at the Centre and in Puducherry for providing poor-quality electricity meters to people. CPI secretary A.M Saleem, CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan, former Minister R. Viswanathan and former legislator N. Kalainathan were among those who took part in the protest. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US