Left parties, VCK stage protest against power privatisation

February 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Left parties and the VCK staging a protest against power privatisation in Puducherry on Monday.

Left parties and the VCK staging a protest against power privatisation in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday staged a demonstration against the privatisation of the Electricity Department and installation of prepaid meters in the Union Territory.

Workers belonging to the parties took out a march from Anna Salai and later held a demonstration near the Electricity Department. They held placards carrying messages denouncing the move to privatise the department.

Party workers also criticised the NDA government at the Centre and in Puducherry for providing poor-quality electricity meters to people. CPI secretary A.M Saleem, CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan, former Minister R. Viswanathan and former legislator N. Kalainathan were among those who took part in the protest. 

