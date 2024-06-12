Left parties, VCK protest over death of 3 persons in gas leak

Cadre belonging to the Left parties and VCK staged a road roko on Wednesday near Kamban Nagar on Puducherry - Villupuram High Road, demanding more compensation to the families of two women and a 16-year-old girl who were asphyxiated due to the inhalation of toxic gas emanating from the bathrooms of their residences at Pudhu Nagar on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Senthamarai, 72, her daughter Kamatchi, 55, and their neighbour Selvarani, 16, fainted in the bathroom. While Senthamarai and Kamatchi died on the way to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, Selvarani died after being admitted to the hospital. Following the tragedy, the government had announced a compensation of ₹30 lakh to the kin of girl child and ₹20 lakh each to the family of the women.

Holding the government responsible for the deaths, VCK workers and Left parties hit the streets on Wednesday. As workers of both the parties squatted on the main road, movement of vehicles was severely affected near Reddiyarpalayam. Traffic was diverted through Moolakulam area following the agitation which lasted for about 30 minutes.

The protesters demanded a hike in the compensation and a government job for members of the family. They dispersed after police assured to take up their demands with the government.

Bodies handed over

The bodies of the victims were handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem. A large number of people gathered at the residences of the deceased persons.

The Health Department officials visited Pudhu Nagar and enquired with residents to find out whether they were facing any health issues. A camp was also conducted to screen people in the area. The government also declared a holiday for schools in the area for a day, said an official.

STP inspected

A team of officials from the Public Works Department inspected the drainage system and Sewage Treatment Plant at Kanagan Eri. The inspection of STP was conducted following complaints from the residents of Pudhu Nagar that the STP was poorly maintained.

“The field visit is part of the inquiry ordered by the government. There is no direct link between the functioning of STP and the tragedy that occurred. The bathrooms of the houses where the women and child fainted were directly connected to the manhole without having any interceptor chamber. The inquiry is still on,” the official said.

