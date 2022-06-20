Left parties, VCK protest against Agnipath
CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML) and VCK plan agitation tomorrow
Left outfits held demonstrations at select centres in the city on Monday to protest the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the Armed Forces.
CPI(M) leaders led protest demonstrations at Anna Statue, Bahour, Oulgaret and Mannadipet.
The AIYF cadres also held protests at the Maraimalai Adigal Salai.
A. M. Saleem, CPI secretary, said a massive protest led by CPM, CPI, CPI (ML) and VCK was planned on Wednesday in front of Swadeshi Mills.
