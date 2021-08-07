Left parties, VCK demand free education for Dalits

Cadre of the Left parties and VCK staging a protest in front of the Directorate of Education on Thursday. S.S. KUMAR

The Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi held a demonstration in front of the Education Department to press for various demands.

The demands, included immediate implementation of the scheme to provide free education for Dalits from kindergarten to research, as well as extending the benefits to students from the backward classes.

The political parties also sought implementation of the 10% reservation proposal for government school students in medical education, ensuring 50% of medical seats in private medical colleges for government quota and setting up a Board of School Education for the Union Territory.

Leaders of CPM, CPI, CPI (ML) and VCK addressed the protesters. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Director of Education, pressing for the implementation of their demands.

Though Puducherry has become a hub of educational institutions, proper educational opportunities were being denied to the students here, particularly those hailing from the socially backward and economically vulnerable sections.

The government had miserably failed in fulfilling its responsibility of providing education to all. Government educational institutions lacked proper infrastructure and the schemes evolved by the State were not reaching the needy, the memorandum said.

The memorandum urged the Director to take appropriate steps to immediately implement the scheme granting full fees to the SC and ST students pursuing school education and higher and technical professional courses in Puducherry.

It also sought extension of the scheme of granting full fees to students of the backward community for their school education till higher, professional courses and initiating punitive action against private educational institutions violating the Madras High Court direction on and subsequently the order of the Chief Minister to collect only 75% fees in two instalments, as COVID-19 pandemic relief measure.