Left parties, VCK continue protest against Agnipath

‘The scheme is detrimental to the country’s security’

Leaders of the Left parties and the VCK protestingnear Swadeshi Mill Complex on Wednesday | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Cadre belonging to the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India(Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Communist Party of India(Marxist-Leninist) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme near Swadheshi Mill Complex.

They raised slogans against the new military recruitment scheme. The scheme, according to the protesters, would be detrimental to the country’s security. They accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to weaken the armed forces by introducing the new scheme.

The workers shouted slogans demanding the immediate rollback of the scheme. CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, former Minister R. Viswanathan, former legislator Nara Kalainathan , CPI(ML) secretary S. Balasubramanian and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan were present.