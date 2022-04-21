Left parties to stage demonstration holding black flags during Amit Shah’s visit

Left party leaders addressing a press conference at CPI office on Thursday to announce their decision to hold demonstration against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

April 21, 2022

Home Minister’s recent comments suggesting the Centre’s decision to make Hindi compulsory draws flak

The Left parties along with other like-minded parties have decided to stage a protest with black flags during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Puducherry on April 24.

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday, CPI secretary A. M Saleem said the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi , Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Indian Union Muslim League and other like-minded parties have decided to gather near Pakkumudiyanpet and show black flags at Mr. Shah when he visits Puducherry on Sunday.

Mr. Saleem said the Congress party had also extended its support for the agitation. They have decided to stage the protest against the Union Home Minister for his recent comments suggesting the Centre’s decision to make Hindi compulsory.

Mr. Shah’s recent statement that Hindi should replace English as the ‘link language’ and that the Union Cabinet had already started transacting 70% of its agenda in Hindi was aimed to impose BJP’s concept of one country - one language formula. Such comments are against the federal principles enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

The protest was also aimed to highlight the failure of the Union government in fulfilling the promises made to the voters of the Union Territory. The Centre has not so far conceded to the demand of the Union Territory to waive off the legacy loan. The BJP was also against the demand for providing Statehood to Puducherry, he said. CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and former Minister R. Viswanathan were also present.