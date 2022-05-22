Left parties to launch agitation against Centre, U.T. govt.

A.M. Saleem. File

May 22, 2022 20:20 IST

The Left parties, along with the VCK, have decided to launch an agitation against the Centre and the NDA government led by the AINRC in the Union Territory in the first week of June.

In a statement, CPI Puducherry secretary A.M. Saleem said a meeting of leaders belonging to the Left parties and the VCK had decided to launch an agitation against price rise and the ‘failure’ of the NDA government to fulfil its electoral promises. The NDA government had failed to revive textile mills and provide job opportunities by starting industries, as promised during the election campaign, the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Party workers would hold propaganda meetings at 13 places in the Union Territory on May 27 and 28 to elicit support for the agitation.