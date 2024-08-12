Left parties take out Assembly march against Budget

The Left parties led a march to the Assembly on Monday to condemn the anti-people Puducherry Budget.

Leaders and cadres of the CPI(M), VCK and CPI (Marxist-Leninist) participated in the rally.

The police blocked the rally near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral where a demonstration was held.

AM Saleem, CPI state secretary, R. Rajangam, CPI(M) secretary, VCK leader Deva Pozhilan and S Purushothaman, CPI (ML) secretary, addressed. The speakers slammed the AINRC-BJP government for letting down the people by presenting a Budget that lacked measures for development or mitigating raging unemployment.