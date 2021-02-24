Left parties stage protest against Centre

The Left parties on Tuesday staged a protest against “the Centre for toppling a democratically elected governm- ent” in the Union Territory.
The leaders assembled near Anna Statue and staged a protest, criticising the BJP-led government for destabilising an elected government by luring legislators from the ruling side and through the appointment of nominated members.
The Left leaders also asked the Congress leaders to introspect on why their party legislators were shifitng to other camps. Meanwhile, PCC leader A. V. Subramanian, in a statement, said that the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, the DMK, the Left parties and the VCK, would stage a protest near Anna Statue on Wednesday.
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and senior leaders from all the alliance parties would address the gathering.
A series of protests would be organised in the coming days to condemn the toppling of a democratically elected government, he said.
