Left parties condemn Puducherry Lt. Governor and Chief Minister for appreciating The Kashmir Files

The film sends out polarising messages and may end up creating further enmity between Hindus and Muslims in the country, a joint statement read

The Left parties on Thursday condemned the decision of the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister for openly appreciating the film The Kashmir Files.

The film sends out polarising messages and could end up creating further enmity between Hindus and Muslims in the country. The Chief Minister should understand the “evil” designs of the BJP to create a divide between the communities, the parties said in a joint statement.

The people in the Union Territory are peace-loving. The Chief Minister should be on guard so that peace prevailed in Puducherry, the statement said. The parties also appealed to the Chief Minister not to concede to the BJP’s request for entertainment tax concession for The Kashmir Files.

The Left parties also sought to know from the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister whether they would watch films such as Asuran, Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Jai Bim and express their views in public.

The statement was issued by CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, secretary of CPI(M) T. Rajangam and secretary of CPI(ML) S. Balasubramanian.