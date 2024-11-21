ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties seek CB-CID probe into forgery of documents to obtain MBBS admission under NRI quota in Puducherry

Published - November 21, 2024 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The leaders of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (M-L) met the Chief Secretary on Thursday and handed over a letter to him requesting a CB-CID probe to bring all culprits involved in the forgery to book.

The Left parties have sought the intervention of Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan in ordering a probe by CB-CID into forgery of documents to obtain MBBS admissions under NRI quota in Puducherry.

The leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) met the Chief Secretary on Thursday and handed over a letter to him requesting a CB-CID probe to bring all culprits involved in the forgery of admission documents to book.

The convenor of Centralised Admission Committee has complained to the Lawspet police that the applications of 44 candidates who had sought MBBS admissions under NRI quota were found to be forged. The students and parents’ associations raised charges that such malpractices in medical admissions had been going on for several years. A probe by the CB-CID should be conducted to initiate legal action against all the culprits involved in the scam, the letter said.

Those who met the Chief Secretary, included CPI secretary A. M. Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and CPI (M-L) S. Balasubramanian.

