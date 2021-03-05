Left parties allege “inaction” by flying squads in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

05 March 2021 23:09 IST

‘BJP supporters are distributing gifts’

The Left parties on Friday alleged that the Election Commission’s flying squads in the Union Territory were “inactive.”

Addressing a joint press conference of the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said BJP supporters had been distributing gifts ahead of the Assembly poll.

“The flying squads are inactive in the Union Territory. The squads in the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu have seized gifts meant to be distributed from several places. But not a single seizure has been made in the Union Territory,” he said.

The party also appealed to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan not to convene official meetings at the Legislative Assembly as it violated the principles of Parliamentary democracy.

“The Legislative Assembly is for the Cabinet members and elected representatives. Holding meetings at the Legislative Assembly by the Lt. Governor is against parliamentary democracy,” he added.

Mr. Saleem said the Election Commission of India did not specify in detail whether the nominated legislators had voting rights or not.

“We have received the reply, but it is not satisfactory. The Left parties will deliberate on the further course of action,” he said.

CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, former Minister R. Viswanathan, former legislator Nara Kalainathan and CPI(M) leader V. Perumal were present.