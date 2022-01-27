Led R-Day events in two places out of respect for the people: LG

She unfurled the national flag in Telangana and Puducherry

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Thursday that she had unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day events in Telangana and Puducherry “out of respect and regard“ for the people of both places and not to accomplish a feat.

Responding to the criticism by former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy that she should have unfurled the tricolour as Governor of Telangana but allowed Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to do the honours in Puducherry, Ms. Soundararajan told reporters: “I do not see my participation at both ceremonies as any achievement, but only wanted to show my respect for both places and the people that I serve”.

The Lt. Governor who was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a fund-raiser photo exhibition to render assistance to the kin of journalists who lost their lives to COVID-19 while in the line of duty in Puducherry, added that there was nothing to criticise or politicise about this.

Pointing out that it was customary for the Governor or Lt. Governor to unfurl the national flag at Republic Day events, Ms. Soundararajan said her participation in both ceremonies was her way of expressing her love and respect for the people and patriotic fervour for the Tricolour.

“I have earlier spoken about how I look upon Telangana and Puducherry as offsprings who deserve my equal attention and affection. Moreover, I have great regard and respect for the Chief Minister and the fact that we work in harmony may be upsetting to some,” Ms. Soundararajan remarked.