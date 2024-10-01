Lecture series on art, philosophy in Auroville

Auro Artworld will host the first of a series of six lectures on Tuesday at the Centre d’Art multimedia room in Auroville with a talk by Christoph Kluetsch, German art historian and philosopher

The lecture on “Apples and Mangoes: Iconography and the Foundations of Art History” will explore connections between art, philosophy, and spirituality, bridging Eastern and Western traditions to illuminate the enduring questions of existence, consciousness, and creativity. The talk is scheduled at 5 p.m.

A press note about the symbolism of the title pointed out that while apples are both the fruit of the tree of knowledge in Christian paradise and of poison in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the mango is a fruit of sweetness and joy that Ganesha received as a reward for circumventing Shiva.

The lecture series has been scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month with the topics ranging across principles of Chola temple architecture, revisiting Plato’s Cave and the notion of rasa in the Natyashastra, the Kena Upanishad and the sensation of logic, methods of H. Bergson and J. L. Godard and reading Deleuze in India.