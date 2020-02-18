Leave Puducherry, CM tells Bedi

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to “leave” the Union Territory at the earliest following the decision of the Central Bureau of Investigation not to proceed with the inquiry into medical admissions involving six government officials against whom Ms. Bedi sought probe.

The Chief Minister told presspersons here that the CBI wrote to the government on February 14 about its decision to close the probe against the officials who conducted the medical admissions in 2017 as it found no grounds to proceed against them.

From the day Ms. Bedi levelled allegations against the officials, the government had taken a consistent stand that the officers functioned within the rules and procedures.

The government had recommended to the Medical Council of India proper action against three private medical colleges and four Deemed Universities after they failed to admit students sponsored by the Centralised Admission Committee in 2017.

Following the instructions given by the government, the officials initiated action against the institutions, the Chief Minister said.

Officials threatened

Not listening to the government, the Lt. Governor went to the counselling centre threatened the officials. She then instigated the Medical Council of India to initiate a probe, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by MCI, the agency initiated a probe against the then Chairman of Centac Narendra Kumar, Secretary, (Health) B.R. Babu, Director of Health Department V. Raman, Centac convenor V. Govindaraj, and joint convenors K. Pazhaniradja and Janardhanan. The CBI interrogated the officials and inspected Centac office here as part of the investigation, the Chief Minister said.

“Now, the agency has closed the probe citing no wrong doings by the officials. The image of the officers was tarnished due to the style of functioning of Ms. Bedi. She is responsible for damaging the reputation of the officers,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

‘Unbecoming of an L-G’

Maintaining that Ms. Bedi’s style of functioning was unbecoming of the constitutional position she held, the Chief Minister said “she should leave Puducherry at the earliest for the betterment of the region.”

Accusing the Lt Governor of violating rules, the Chief Minister said a panel of names were sent to Ms. Bedi for appointment as Secretary to the Lt Governor but so far she had failed to clear the names.

For the last several months, the Cabinet meeting was held without the presence of her secretary, he said and added that the absence of Lt Governor’s secretary was a clear violation of procedures.