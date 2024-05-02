Learning new skills at Bal Bhavan summer classes

May 02, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Scores of children have volunteered to pick up a new skill or hone their talent at the summer classes that have commenced under the auspices of the Jawahar Bal Bhavan run by the Directorate of School Education.

This year, free classes in various arts and sports disciplines are under way at the Bal Bhavan branch in Lawspet, Colacara Arangasamy Naicker Government Middle School, Government Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kadirgamam, Nonankuppam Government HSS and Government Girls Middle School in Villianur.

Special arrangements are in place to train children in dance, vocal, violin, veena, mridangam, drawing, craft, guitar keyboard, drums, calligraphy and a host of indoor games.

The sessions are attended by children in the age group of 6 to 16 years studying in government and private Schools in Puducherry.

The classes from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., excluding sundays and public holidays, will continue till May 31.