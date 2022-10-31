Leaders pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, legislators and Congress leaders garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Monday.

Accompanied by Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Mr. Djeacoumar garlanded the statue of the former Prime Minister. Congress leaders led by PCC president A. V. Subramanian also paid floral tributes and garlanded the statue. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, M. Vaithianathan, MLA and former Minister M. Kandasamy were among those present.