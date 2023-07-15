HamberMenu
Leaders pay floral tributes to Kamaraj on his birth anniversary in Puducherry

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee organised various events to mark the birth anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

July 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and legislators garlanded the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and legislators garlanded the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India N R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government, political parties and outfits organised various events to mark the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in Puducherry on Saturday. 

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister. Mr. Rangasamy also attended a function at AINRC office on ECR. After garlanding the portrait of Mr. Kamaraj, the Chief Minister distributed study materials, including books, to school students at the party office. 

BJP leaders led by party president V. Saminathan garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister. 

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee organised various events to mark the birth anniversary of Mr. Kamaraj. PCC president and MP V.Vaithilingam, former CM V. Narayanasamy and other Congress leaders garlanded the statue . The party also organised various programmes at constituency level.

