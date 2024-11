Ministers and MLAs paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 135th birth anniversary on Thursday. Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu and MLAs R. Baskar and S. Ramesh showered flowers and garlanded the statue of the leader.

