Leader of Opposition urges government to fix power sector deficiencies

June 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Flagging the frequent power failures occurring across the city due to shortage of manpower in the Electricity Department, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva has urged the government to recruit personnel to fill vacancies to improve the functioning of the utility.

In a press statement, Mr. Siva alleged that the electricity department was in a state of disarray due to lack of manpower, and had to hire contract staff to rectify the frequent power outages in various parts of Puducherry. This was when nearly 400 ITI-qualified electricians were struggling to find employment.

Pointing out that the Opposition had consistently opposed the government’s decision to privatise the power sector, Mr. Siva urged the government to meet the manpower requirement in the sector on a priority basis.

Many new factories have not been opened due to non-availability of electricity connections. Even for the installation of street lights, there is no one in the electricity department and legislators have to install them at their own cost through private persons, Mr. Siva said.

He urged the Chief Minister and Power Minister to focus on setting right the shortcomings in the power sector, appoint necessary personnel and take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people.

