ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of Opposition urges government to fix power sector deficiencies

June 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The electricity department is in a state of disarray due to lack of manpower, and has to hire contract staff to rectify the frequent power outages in various parts of Puducherry and all this when nearly 400 ITI-qualified electricians are struggling to find employment, says DMK leader R. Siva

The Hindu Bureau

Flagging the frequent power failures occurring across the city due to shortage of manpower in the Electricity Department, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva has urged the government to recruit personnel to fill vacancies to improve the functioning of the utility.

In a press statement, Mr. Siva alleged that the electricity department was in a state of disarray due to lack of manpower, and had to hire contract staff to rectify the frequent power outages in various parts of Puducherry. This was when nearly 400 ITI-qualified electricians were struggling to find employment.

Pointing out that the Opposition had consistently opposed the government’s decision to privatise the power sector, Mr. Siva urged the government to meet the manpower requirement in the sector on a priority basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many new factories have not been opened due to non-availability of electricity connections. Even for the installation of street lights, there is no one in the electricity department and legislators have to install them at their own cost through private persons, Mr. Siva said.

He urged the Chief Minister and Power Minister to focus on setting right the shortcomings in the power sector, appoint necessary personnel and take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply to the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US