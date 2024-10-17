ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of Opposition urges crackdown on criminals to restore public confidence

Published - October 17, 2024 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has flayed the government for deterioration in the law and order situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the brazen attack by miscreants on a shopkeeper was the latest of several such recent instances of anti-social elements getting emboldened.

Mr. Siva warned that Puducherry, which was once known for its peaceful environment, was turning into a haven for drug peddlers. The free flow of all sorts of drugs, including exorbitant synthetic variants, was triggering a rise in crime.

Contending that the spike in crime was a consequence of a failing law and order situation, the DMK leader called upon the government to deal with criminal elements with an iron fist.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With the ensuing Deepavali festival season, it was imperative that the government take necessary security measures to ensure safety of traders and workers and to restore public confidence, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US