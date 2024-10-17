Leader of Opposition urges crackdown on criminals to restore public confidence

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has flayed the government for deterioration in the law and order situation.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the brazen attack by miscreants on a shopkeeper was the latest of several such recent instances of anti-social elements getting emboldened.

Mr. Siva warned that Puducherry, which was once known for its peaceful environment, was turning into a haven for drug peddlers. The free flow of all sorts of drugs, including exorbitant synthetic variants, was triggering a rise in crime.

Contending that the spike in crime was a consequence of a failing law and order situation, the DMK leader called upon the government to deal with criminal elements with an iron fist.

With the ensuing Deepavali festival season, it was imperative that the government take necessary security measures to ensure safety of traders and workers and to restore public confidence, he said.

