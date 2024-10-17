GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leader of Opposition urges crackdown on criminals to restore public confidence

Published - October 17, 2024 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has flayed the government for deterioration in the law and order situation.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the brazen attack by miscreants on a shopkeeper was the latest of several such recent instances of anti-social elements getting emboldened.

Mr. Siva warned that Puducherry, which was once known for its peaceful environment, was turning into a haven for drug peddlers. The free flow of all sorts of drugs, including exorbitant synthetic variants, was triggering a rise in crime.

Contending that the spike in crime was a consequence of a failing law and order situation, the DMK leader called upon the government to deal with criminal elements with an iron fist.

With the ensuing Deepavali festival season, it was imperative that the government take necessary security measures to ensure safety of traders and workers and to restore public confidence, he said.

Published - October 17, 2024 11:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.