March 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A section of lawyers of Puducherry District Court on Monday staged a protest against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. Holding placards, the lawyers staged a protest outside the premises of the District Court. They said the legislation was discriminatory and was against the secular fabric of the country. The lawyers urged the Central government to stop the process to enforce the legislation in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.