Lawyers stage fast against renaming of laws in Hindi

August 31, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Federation of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Advocates on Thursday staged a hunger strike to protest the move to rename the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively by introducing three different Bills in the Parliament.

The lawyers abstained from the court proceedings and staged a protest in front of the Puducherry District Court. The day-long fast started around 10 a.m. The lawyers urged the Union Government to restore the original names of the three laws.