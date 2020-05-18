Puducherry

Lawspet youth tests positive in Kerala

The health department is conducting contact tracing in the Kennedy Gardens neighbourhood at Lawspet after a youth from the area tested positive for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College in Kannur.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, told mediapersons that the youth had been in the city till May 14 and had gone to Kerala to resume work at the Kannur international airport. He was diagnosed when he reported to the hospital for injuries following a two-wheeler mishap and the health authorities in Kannur had alerted counterparts here.

Following the development, a team from the department had commenced contact tracing in the patient’s house and neighbourhood in Lawspet.

“The core committee will decide on whether to isolate the neighbourhood as a containment zone,” Mr. Mohan Kumar said.

Meanwhile, eleven persons, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, are expected to return to Puducherry from Chennai. They would be subjected to medical evaluation and temporarily accommodated in the ESI hospital.

Of the two patients in Karaikal, one patient who tested negative had been subjected to a pre-discharge second test and the results were expected in a few hours.

There are six patients at IGMCRI. Five patients from Cuddalore and Villupuram admitted at Jipmer had turned out to be positive in repeat tests and would be tested again after a week, health officials said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said the COVID-19 management inventory was adequate in the Union Territory. Apart from 31,202 PPE kits and 6516 N95 masks, there were a reserve of 1,713 VTM (viral transport medium) used for throat swabs and 6.78 lakh three-layered masks in stock.

