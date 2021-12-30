Lawspet residents upset over lack of proper traffic management on ECR

Absence of traffic police, even during peak hours, compounds the problems of travellers from Lawspet

Residents of Lawspet are finding it difficult to cross the East Coast Road (ECR) at Kokku Park, Latha Steel junction, Maduvapet and Sivaji Statue in the absence of proper traffic management.

The automatic traffic signals installed at Kokku Park and Sivaji Statue are erratic in functioning. There are no electronic signals at Latha Steel and Madupet junctions. Compounding the problem of vehicle users from Lawspet is the absence of police personnel to man these junctions, even during peak hours.

“It is an everyday struggle for us to cross these junctions. Forget about the defunct traffic lights because it is the same case in many other places, but the non-deployment of traffic police to regulate movement of vehicles is the most worrisome issue,” said Abhirami, a resident of Pilliar Koil Street, Lawspet Main Road.

‘Arduous task’

Chaos prevails during peak hours at Kokku Park and Maduvapet as several residents take these routes to reach the junction. “Everyone will be in a hurry during morning hours. Crossing the junction will be an arduous task. Sometimes we have to wait for several minutes to cross,” she said.

“We have never seen police personnel in these two junctions. In the last two days, traffic was hectic and crossing these junctions was challenging. At least during peak hours, police could be deployed for regulating movement of vehicles,” a government employee residing at Lawspet said.

Accidents have become common at Maduvapet and Latha Steel junction due to speeding vehicles. There are at least two major educational institutions on either sides of the ECR. “Dropping children during morning hours has become a risky affair. Also, we have to take lunch for the children,” said Abhirami.

President of Avvayi Nagar Association P. B Seshadri said the association planned to submit a detailed memorandum to the government on the difficulties faced by the Lawspet residents. “We will be submitting the memorandum after New Year. The police should either provide automatic signals at these places or deploy adequate policemen for traffic duty,” he added.

According to a traffic police, lack of manpower was the reason for not deploying personnel. “Once the recruitment process for constables is completed, we will have enough strength for deployment for traffic duty. We are also taking steps to repair the malfunctioned automatic signals at the earliest,” he said.