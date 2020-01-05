Law College to be upgraded as university, says Narayanasamy

The government is planning to upgrade Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Law College into a law university, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.
Inaugurating a faculty training programme on “capacity building for law teachers” at the college, the Chief Minister said the government was preparing a Bill to convert the institute into a law university. The government’s idea was to improve the college on a par with the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister said the teachers should continuously upgrade their skills.
“Teachers should equip themselves so that they mould the students to become good lawyers,” he said. He urged the teachers joining from northern States to learn Tamil in order to communicate well with students.
Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and College principal S. Srinivasan were present.
