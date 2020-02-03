Law college to be made into a university: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the territorial government had taken steps to upgrade the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Government Law College into a law university.

Speaking after inaugurating the alumni meet of the college, he said the draft Bill for upgrading the college into a university had been prepared and it would be introduced on the floor of the House in the forthcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the upgrade of the college would help bring in several significant steps in legal education. A Bench of the High Court in Puducherry on the lines of the one set up in Madurai was a felt need in the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister said he had raised the demand with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who responded to the plea in a positive manner. He sought the support of the Madras High Court judges in this regard.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the government had introduced a scheme to pay ₹5,000 a month to young lawyers in the initial period of their practice. An “Advocates Welfare Fund” had been encouraged by the government and steps were taken to provide funds to the welfare fund from out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to meet the welfare of the advocates here, he said.

Justices R. Subramaniam, G.K. Ilanthiraiyan and B. Pugalendhi of the Madras High Court and former judge David Annousamy were present.