Law college admissions hang in balance

08 March 2020 00:18 IST

Bar Council of India threatens to stop enrolment if there is no improvement in infrastructure

Admissions to the Ambedkar Government Law College for the next academic year have run into rough weather following the decision of the Bar Council of India to stop enrolment if the college authorities fail to comply with the Rules of Legal Education 2008 of providing adequate faculty and infrastructure.

The Bar Council, in a circular on February 14, had pointed out the absence of a wholetime Principal, shortcomings in core faculty (law and non-law subjects) position, lack of availability of prescribed books and non-compliance of rules on semester exam, teaching hours and moot court exercise.

The college was given 15 days to comply with the circular failing which the institute would not be allowed to admit students for 2020-21 academic year.

A source in the college told The Hindu that the staff holding charge of the institute on February 20 moved a file seeking clarification from the government on proceeding further to implement the circular. The issues related to semester exam and teaching hours could only be addressed at the college level, the source said and added that rest of the subjects were entirely under the domain of the government.

“So far, we have not heard anything on the filling of vacancies, appointment of a regular principal and procuring books for the library, a staff member in the college said. It was not clear whether admissions to degree courses in the coming academic year would happen.

The college offers three-year and five-year degree courses with a total intake of 120 students. “It is sad that issues were allowed to be prolonged for so many years. We are going to celebrate 50th anniversary next year. The institute has been functioning without a whole time principal and adequate staff. A college with such a legacy is now being run by a staff in the lower rank,” said a student. If the college has to comply with the Rules of Legal Education, the government has to appoint four more faculty members in the law stream and has to sanction posts for non-law subjects such as English, Sociology and Economics. Apart from a faculty from the Bharathidasan Government College for handling political science subject, none of the non-law subjects are taught in the institute, a staff pointed out.

“What is the purpose of conducting exams in non-law subjects when there are no teachers?” he asked.

No books

The institute had been functioning without adequate books specified by BCI and a librarian. The circular also pointed out deficiency in not having internal marks in the semester system and necessity to maintain teaching hours.

One of the serious issues, though circular has not mentioned about it, was the absence of security staff on the campus spread over 28 acres.

Anti-social elements have a free run on the campus at night, said a staff.

Three months ago, Drawing and Dispersing Officer S. Srinivasan filed a complaint with Kalapet police marking copies to the Director-General of Police and Director of Higher and Technical Education about loss of property. The institute had lost a substantial number of tables, chairs, electrical equipment and pipes, the staff said.

Due to lack of security, the newly constructed girls hostel remained unoccupied since its inaugural in 2008. “Now, it is overrun with thick vegetation. Anti-social elements have damaged the building,” he added.