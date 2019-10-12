‘Law and order under control in Cong. regime’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said one of the biggest achievements of his government was bringing law and order under control.

Speaking to reporters during his campaign trail in Kamaraj Nagar constituency, Mr. Narayanasamy said the law and order situation under the previous All India N.R. Congress regime was disturbing. Anti-social elements were having a free run, he said and added that even a murder had occurred near the vicinity of former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s residence.

The Chief Minister said his government had given a free hand to police in dealing with rowdy elements and had cracked the controversial murder cases at Nellithope and Muthialpet. These murders were committed when the AINRC was in power.

He questioned the track record of Mr. Rangasamy in handling the financial situation of the Union Territory. The Congress government was compelled to repay the loans taken by the AINRC government.

Further, the cooperative societies and public sector undertakings were put to financial risk because of misgovernance, the Chief Minister added.