Late referrals cause for mortality, says L-G

PUDUCHERRY

14 May 2021 23:54 IST

‘Efforts on to ramp up oxygen beds and stock anti-viral medicines’

Late referrals were one of the factors that’s driving mortality among COVID-19 patients and the administration was focused on addressing this issue, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

Inaugurating a 50-bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital at the Indira Gandhi Government College of Arts and Sciences that is fully equipped to provide traditional medicine modalities to asymptomatic and mildly infected COVID-19 patients, the Lt. Governor said many patients were not volunteering for tests when they develop symptoms and often reach hospitals when their condition aggravates.

According to the Lt. Governor, the various measures being taken for pandemic management were the systematic ramping up of oxygen beds across hospitals in the State and private sector and stocking of anti-viral medicines.

Ms. Soundararajan said officials were in constant touch with their counterparts in the regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to monitor the pandemic situation and to address shortcomings.

The Lt. Governor also appealed to the public to cooperate with the State efforts to contain the pandemic by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms and staying indoor as far as possible and following lockdown guidelines.

Meanwhile, a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off on Friday across 60 sites, including hospitals and PHCs.

The Lt. Governor said the administration had placed indents for 6 lakh vaccines. Currently 30,000 vaccines have arrived. Vaccination of persons above 18 years of age will begin as soon as the problem in the registration portal is rectified. People over the age of 45 should get vaccinated without any hesitation, she said.

Health Secretary T. Arun said the second dose of Covishield vaccines would be deferred by between 12 and 16 weeks as per recommendation of the Centre.