Late DMK leader Karunanidhi’s death anniversary observed in U.T.

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and DMK convenor R. Siva paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Siva led the sixth death anniversary tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar; Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu; DMK legislators V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath and A.M.H. Nazeem; Congress legislators M. Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath; and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, among others, paid floral tributes.

Mr. Siva also led a peace rally of party workers, and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader near Anna Statue.

