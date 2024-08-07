GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Late DMK leader Karunanidhi’s death anniversary observed in U.T.

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and DMK convenor R. Siva paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and DMK convenor R. Siva paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Siva led the sixth death anniversary tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar; Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu; DMK legislators V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath and A.M.H. Nazeem; Congress legislators M. Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath; and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, among others, paid floral tributes.

Mr. Siva also led a peace rally of party workers, and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader near Anna Statue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.