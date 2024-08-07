Late DMK leader Karunanidhi’s death anniversary observed in U.T.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Siva led the sixth death anniversary tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar; Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu; DMK legislators V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar, L. Sambath and A.M.H. Nazeem; Congress legislators M. Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath; and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, among others, paid floral tributes.

Mr. Siva also led a peace rally of party workers, and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader near Anna Statue.