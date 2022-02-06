Puducherry

Lata Mangeshkar’s death condoled by Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Puducherrry

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy were among those who expressed sorrow over the passing of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

"The genius and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar was an acclaimed singer and had held in sway millions of people through her unique voice," Ms. Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, said in a condolence message.

The Chief Minister said the singer’s passing had left a void which could hardly be filled. “Lata Mangeshkar had for more than seven decades reigned in the hearts of the people through her melodious voice,” he said.


