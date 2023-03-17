Last date to apply for courses in Pondicherry University extended

March 17, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The last date for submission of online application for CUET(UG) – 2023 for the five-year integrated PG programmes offered at Pondicherry University has been extended to March 30.

The admission is based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Aspirants who desire to take admissions in the integrated PG programmes for the academic Year 2023-24 can apply at: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and can submit applications till 9.50 p.m. on the revised last date, a press note from Pondicherry University said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms are also eligible to choose more subjects (Tests) / courses (Programmes). The candidates who have already selected subjects/tests, can also replace / remove their earlier chosen subjects/tests.

They may refer to the information brochure available in the University Website for the eligibility criteria and the required domain subject(s) for the programmes at www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for further updates.

The facility for correction in particulars of online application form is available from April 1 to 3, the press note added.