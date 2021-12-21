Last date extended

PUDUCHERRY

21 December 2021 00:29 IST

The Pondicherry University has extended till December 30 the last date to fill up all vacant seats for admission to various post graduate, five-year integrated post graduate and diploma courses for the academic year 2021- 22.

Interested students may directly contact the respective Heads of the Departments for spot admission, the University said in a press note.

