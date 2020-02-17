Puducherry

Large turnout at marathon

Running for a cause: Participants at the marathon for ‘Drug-Free Puducherry’ organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare on on Sunday.

Running for a cause: Participants at the marathon for ‘Drug-Free Puducherry’ organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare on on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Hundreds of volunteers participated in a marathon on Sunday as part of a campaign led by the Directorate of Social Welfare to bring about a “Drug-free Puducherry”.

The marathon, which attracted schoolchildren and college students, was flagged off at Gandhi Thidal by Alice Vaz, Social Welfare Secretary.

The event, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, was part of a series of initiatives to raise awareness on drug abuse prevention under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction and creating a drug-free U.T. A signature mobilisation drive was held. The campaign continues till February 21.

Various traditional dance forms such as Karalakattai, Silambattam, Poikkal Kuthirai and Therukuthu were performed. A short film on the topic was launched.

