Language remarks made by Member of Minorities Commission during review meeting sparks protest

Volunteers of Tamil outfits staging a protest against Member of National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahezadi near the Chief Secretariat on Saturday. They raised slogans against her for insulting the sentiments of Tamil speaking officials. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A controversy has erupted over the alleged reprimanding of senior officers in the Union Territory by Member of National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahezadi during a review meeting of Central schemes held at the Chief Secretariat on Friday evening.

As the issue came to light on Saturday, Opposition leader R. Siva and several Tamil outfits came out in the open against the alleged stand she took at the review meeting against officers who are not conversant in Hindi.

Mr. Siva, in a statement, said the conduct of Ms. Shahezadi was highly condemnable. “When senior officials during the course of the review meeting asked her to conduct the proceedings in English, Ms. Shahezadi had criticised the officials for not knowing Hindi. The meeting ended abruptly as she continued to speak in Hindi,” he said.

He urged the Centre to depute only officers who are conversant either in Tamil or English to Puducherry for such meetings. The DMK condemned the attitude shown by her at the meeting towards Tamil speaking officials of the Union Territory, he said.

Volunteers court arrest

Around 25 volunteers of Tamil outfits courted arrest while staging a protest near the Chief Secretariat on Saturday when she arrived there for a press conference. They raised slogans against her for insulting the sentiments of Tamil speaking officials. They also urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to prevail upon the Centre to initiate action against Ms. Shahezadi.

At the press conference, Ms. Shahezadi, however, denied of any such incident happening at the review meeting. When reporters repeated their queries related to the subject, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar said the Member was only referring to IAS officers. “At the review meeting, she just asked how could IAS officers who belong to the national cadre feel uncomfortable in conducting the proceedings in Hindi,” he said.

Waqf Board soon

Ms. Shahezadi said she had directed the Chief Minister to immediately complete the procedure to set up the Waqf Board in the Union Territory. The Members of the board had already been appointed. The government has assured to conduct the election to appoint the chairman of the Board.

“The Centre has promised all assistance to ensure the welfare of the minorities in the Union Territory. I am very satisfied that the government was implementing schemes meant for the minorities,” she said.