Puducherry

Land records available through e-service in U.T.

A new initiative: L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurating the online issue of land records in Puducherry on Monday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is at left.   | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday launched the e-service facility of the Directorate of Survey and Land Records.

The facility will allow users to download the copy of their land tax, pattas and others after making payment online, an official press note said.

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar were present.

The newly-launched service is part of the coalition government's e-governance thrust to expand the digitisation of common utility services.


