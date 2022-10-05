‘Land identified for national law college in Puducherry’

The Hindu Bureau KARAIKAL
October 06, 2022 08:36 IST

N. Rangasamy

Land has been identified for establishment of a national law college in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Wednesday.

He hoped that the foundation for the college would be laid soon.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the inauguration of new buildings for Judicial Magistrate Courts I and II in Karaikal.

Seeking the cooperation of advocates with the judges for bringing down pendency of cases, Mr. Rangasamy said vacancies in the courts would be soon filled.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke of the importance of speedy justice delivery system for the common man.

Inaugurating the new courts, Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Madras T. Raja said the general perception that courts were there only to grant bails and issue stay orders must be erased from the minds of the public. The judiciary can determine the course of the nation.

In the post-pandemic phase, lawyers must be prepared to discharge their duties through technology-oriented approaches such as video-conferencing and live-streaming, he added.

G. K. Ilanthiraiyan, Judge, High Court of Madras (Hon'ble Portfolio Judge for Puducherry), also spoke.

R. Selvam, Speaker, Puducherry Legislative Assembly, K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister, S. Chandira Priyanga, Transport Minister, and J. Selvanathan, Chief Judge, Puducherry, took part in the function.

