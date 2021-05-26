Lakshminarayanan sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker

Stage set: Pro-tem Speaker K. Lakshminarayanan and Assembly Secretary Munuswamy inspecting the arrangements for the swearing-in of the MLAs on Monday. M. Samraj

PUDUCHERRY:

26 May 2021 10:34 IST

Five- time legislator K. Lakshminarayanan was on Wednesday sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath of affirmation and secrecy to Mr Lakshminarayanan at a function held at Raj Nivas. Chief Minister N Rangasamy was present on the occasion.

Later in the day, Mr Lakshminarayanan will administer the oath to the newly elected members including to three BJP leaders nominated to the Assembly by the Union Government.

The swearing-in ceremony of the legislators would be held from 10 a.m to 12 p.m at the Speaker’s chamber.